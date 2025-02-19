Allworth Financial LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 332.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,598,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $222.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

