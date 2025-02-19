Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3,278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.67 and a 200-day moving average of $325.10. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

