Allworth Financial LP Purchases 23,492 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,401,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

