Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,301 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 480,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 413,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.