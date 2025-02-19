Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Pushkal Garg Sells 1,561 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $398,320.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,236.29. This trade represents a 10.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16.

On Monday, January 27th, Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

