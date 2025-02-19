Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 2,824 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $529,302.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,948.32. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $184.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,818,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,181,850. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.