American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 90,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 471,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

American Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of American Lithium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Lithium stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of American Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

