Americana Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Collier Financial bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.38. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

