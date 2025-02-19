Americana Partners LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,880. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

