Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $684.03 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
COLD opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45.
Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -87.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
