AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $694.38 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $875.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

