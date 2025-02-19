Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,449.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $986.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.