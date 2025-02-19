Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5 million-$80.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.7 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.100 EPS.
Amplitude Stock Performance
AMPL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 1,148,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.37.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $77,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,847.42. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
