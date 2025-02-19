Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.780 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

