Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.780 EPS.
Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14.
Analog Devices Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI
Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.