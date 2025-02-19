Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.580-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

