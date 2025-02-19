Analyzing i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Vox Royalty -9.88% -0.54% -0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for i-80 Gold and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50 Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 359.44%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i-80 Gold and Vox Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $54.91 million 6.08 -$65.20 million ($0.36) -2.12 Vox Royalty $12.31 million 10.33 -$100,000.00 ($0.02) -125.50

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Vox Royalty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

