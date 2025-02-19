Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03). Approximately 935,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,032,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target on shares of Andrada Mining in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATM

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andrada Mining

(Get Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited is a mining company with an ambition to become the tech-metal champion of Africa. The Company’s flagship asset, the Uis Mine in Namibia, is a globally significant, conflict-free, tin-producing mine with additional tech-metal development opportunities. Formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine, Uis surpassed Phase 1 nameplate production of 720tpa tin in November 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.