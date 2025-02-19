Andre Jerome Sells 13,390 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 13,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$124,524.32.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 4.0 %

ACB opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.85. The company has a market cap of C$469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.20.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.11.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.