Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.99. 99,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 127,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Anteris Technologies Global
Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile
Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anteris Technologies Global
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.