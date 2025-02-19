Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.99. 99,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 127,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVR

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,220,000.

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.