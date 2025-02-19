Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.77 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 5504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

