Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$684.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.1 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

APPN stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other Appian news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

