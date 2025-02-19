Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

