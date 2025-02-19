Ardelyx (ARDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx Stock Up 10.9 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 199,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,937,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,669,447.35. This trade represents a 11.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,071.30. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,332 shares of company stock worth $710,576 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

