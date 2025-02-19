Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price objective (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,320 shares of company stock worth $37,946,706. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

