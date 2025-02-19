ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 270949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

