Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 69151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.