Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of LON AML traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.70 ($1.46). 1,264,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,756. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 96.98 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.50 ($2.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,714,340 ($2,162,659.27). Company insiders own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

