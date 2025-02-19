Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Insider Transactions at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 359,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,024,877.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,906.45. This trade represents a 44.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

