Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.86.

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $193,276.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,970.20. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,880.20. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,851 over the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.