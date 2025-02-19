Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

