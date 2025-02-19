Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.