Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $482,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after buying an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

