Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.79. The firm has a market cap of $454.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

