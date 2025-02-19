Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.