Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

