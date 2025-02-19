Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,378 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.53, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.44.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.