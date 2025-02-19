Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,601 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,786,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

