Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

