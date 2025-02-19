Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 207,895 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,895 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after buying an additional 3,106,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after buying an additional 3,013,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,778 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ET opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

About Energy Transfer

Free Report

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

