Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) & Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Head to Head Contrast

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auddia and Applied Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $165.57 million 12.96 -$149.27 million ($1.73) -5.57

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Auddia and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -243.38% -143.18% Applied Digital -127.86% -117.67% -27.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Auddia and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Auddia.

Risk and Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.77, meaning that its share price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Auddia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia



Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Applied Digital



Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

