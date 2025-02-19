Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

