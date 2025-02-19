Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.18% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 281,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

