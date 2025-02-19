Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 236,431 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,431 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.02%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

