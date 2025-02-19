Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,849 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

