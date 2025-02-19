Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $2.66 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

