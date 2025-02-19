Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 85,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

