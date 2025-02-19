Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases Shares of 4,371 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $219,045,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $159,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

