Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.