Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $293.65 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBSI opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $130,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,756.16. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

