Best Energy Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

Tesla, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Occidental Petroleum, and AltC Acquisition are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that operate in the energy sector, which can include companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of oil, natural gas, and other energy sources. These stocks can provide investors with opportunities to participate in the dynamic and often volatile energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.26. 44,619,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,633,313. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,898,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,752,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 184.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded up $15.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

OXY stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.55.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,388,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.

