Best Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Walmart, Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Nebius Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Starbucks, and PepsiCo are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the production, distribution, and sale of food and household consumer products typically found in a grocery store. Investors may choose to invest in grocery stocks to gain exposure to this stable industry and potentially benefit from steady consumer demand for essential items. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 8,778,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,839,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. 9,139,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,320,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,056.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $468.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $972.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $927.29.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NBIS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 12,662,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,094,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 2.57. Nebius Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.47. 1,127,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,255. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.76. 3,275,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,744,050. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $113.47.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.66. 2,333,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

