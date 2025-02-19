Best Hydrogen Stocks To Research – February 18th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and BP are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy source. These stocks represent investments in companies that are advancing hydrogen technology and fuel cells to support a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 20,058,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.83. 2,808,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,429. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.11 and a 200-day moving average of $454.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,303,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. BP has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

